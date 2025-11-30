Hood Phenomenal Saturday, Makes 55 Saves in Win over Silvertips

Published on November 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood and defenceman Marek Howell vs. the Everett Silvertips

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood delivered a performance for the ages on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre, making a career-high 55 saves in a 4-3 win over the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

Vancouver improves to 11-14-1-1 with the victory, while the Silvertips are now 20-3-2-1. The Giants handed Everett their first road loss of the entire season.

Hood made 23 saves in the third period alone, helping the Giants hold on for the regulation win. He is now 3-0-0 lifetime against the Silvertips, with a .942 save percentage (129 saves on 137 shots).

Vancouver got goals from four different skaters: Leonardo Domenichelli, Ty Halaburda, Cameron Schmidt and Torretto Marrelli.

Jesse Heslop, Jaxsin Vaughan and Julius Miettinen provided the goals for the Silvertips.

GAME SUMMARY

The Giants got out to a 2-0 lead on their first two shots of the game.

First, Domenichelli rifled a shot top corner after an Everett turnover in the neutral zone let him race into the high slot.

Thirty-two seconds later, Halaburda beat Legall on a shot through the five hole from the right circle after getting a great pass from Ryan Lin. It was the captain's 15th goal of the season.

Everett got one back off the stick of Heslop, but Vancouver responded 62 seconds later to restore their two-goal advantage.

It was Schmidt who scored his team-leading 17th of the year after entering the offensive zone with speed and finishing just under the crossbar from in tight. His goal made it 3-1 for the Giants after one period of play.

Just 2:09 into the second period, Vancouver stretched their lead to 4-1 after Marrelli scored on a penalty shot while shorthanded.

Everett made the game 4-2 with a goal from Vaughan less than two minutes later.

The third period was all Everett, and because of that, it quickly became the Burke Hood show. The Silvertips owned possession time and outshot Vancouver 24-5 in the third period.

But they only beat Hood once, when Carter Bear connected with Miettinen on a cross-ice pass. Other than that, Hood stopped every shot he faced for his ninth win of the season.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/10/5 = 22 | EVT - 12/22/24 = 58

PP: VAN- 1/3 | EVT - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | EVT - 36

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Burke Hood - 55 Saves on 58 Shots

2nd: EVT - Julius Miettinen - 1G, 5 SOG

3rd: VAN - Ryan Lin - 2A, 4 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (55 saves / 58 shots)

Everett: LOSS - Anders Miller (18 saves / 20 shots) + Raiden Legall - pulled (0 saves / 2 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"The kids just left it all out there. Two really really good periods...That's the best team in the WHL, at least so far that we've seen. Really liked our game for 40 minutes and then we talked between periods as a staff and we said 'Burke is going to have to show up this period because they're going to bring the onslaught.' We bent a little bit, but we didn't break and got two big points. So proud of the kids."

UPCOMING

The Giants play a 3-in-3 next weekend.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, December 5 Portland Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 6 Everett Angel of the Winds Arena 6:05 PM

Sunday, December 7 Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum 4:00 PM

