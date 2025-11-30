Shcherbyna Posts Historic Hat Trick, Wild Power Play Scores Thrice in 6-1 Win Saturday

Published on November 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pat's Jonas Kohn versus Wenatchee Wild's Nolan Caffey

WENATCHEE, Wash. - With a winless U.S. Division road trip in the balance, the Regina Pats had two battles on their hands at Town Toyota Center on Saturday night: a Wenatchee Wild group that has won five of seven on home ice, and an unrelenting injury bug that has delivered more than its share of bites over the last two weeks.

The Pats were able to ice a full lineup, but Wenatchee ran wild after a slow first period, rattling off six second-period goals for a 6-1 victory in Western Hockey League play. Three goals came on the power play, as the club came up just short of tying its franchise record for the most goals in a single period, and the most power play goals in one stanza. Luka Shcherbyna notched his second career hat trick, while Michal Capos scored his first WHL goal, and goaltender Tobias Tvrznik added his first WHL point to a 25-save victory.

Regina held the lead after a period, thanks to a left-wing shot from Keets Fawcett that tunneled its way to the top corner of the Wild cage with 4:17 left in the first period. Wenatchee responded with a goal from Josh Fluker off the right edge of the slot 2:13 into the second, and a tuck-in goal from Shcherbyna 7:38 into the period that gave the Wild their only lead.

That goal came at the end of a penalty kill, while Capos's first goal was scored at 12:17, with four seconds left on a power play - Tvrznik pitched an outlet pass to Mason Kraft, who crossed the Pats' blue line and set a pass to Capos, and his shot hit the back of the net to put the Wild up by two. Maddix McCagherty pitched a chance from the right wing off of goaltender Matthew Hutchison and through with 5:06 left in the period, giving Wenatchee a 4-1 lead and chasing Hutchison in favor of Marek Schlenker.

Shcherbyna punched in two power play goals at the post to clinch the hat trick, hammering home a one-timer from Blake Vanek with 3:12 left in the second period before depositing a back-side rebound with 61 seconds remaining in the period for the final five-goal lead.

Shcherbyna became the first player in franchise history to post three goals in a period more than once, after achieving the feat in a February contest at Moose Jaw last season. 11 different Wild players, including Tvrznik, finished with at least one point, and Wenatchee closed the night at 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 3-for-6 on the power play. McCagherty has points in six consecutive appearances, a new season-best for the Wild.

Hutchison and Schlenker each made 10 saves, with Hutchison taking the loss, while Tvrznik earned his sixth WHL victory. Wenatchee climbed to 8-13-1-1 on the season, while Regina finished winless on its stateside swing and holds a 9-15-2-1 record for the year.

Wenatchee's four-game homestand concludes Tuesday with the first-ever game at Town Toyota Center against the Swift Current Broncos, and the team's "Tightwad Tuesday" promotion presented by Garlini's. The opening puck drop for Wenatchee's Tuesday night throwdown with the Broncos is scheduled for 6 p.m.

