Americans Win Fourth Straight, Topple Red-Hot Cougars, 4-2

Published on November 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (12-9-2-0) battled through some third-period adversity before Connor Dale scored the go-ahead goal with 1:29 on the clock, ending the Prince George Cougars (17-8-0-0) six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

A scoreless first period saw both goaltenders come out of the gates strong as Ryan Grout and Alexander Levshyn combined for 24 saves in the first 20 minutes.

Near the halfway mark of the second period, Tri-City opened the scoring. After Grady Martin stepped out of the penalty box following a four-on-four sequence, the Americans gained the Cougars line on an odd-man rush.

Dale protected the puck on his backhand coming down the right wing before sliding it across the crease to Martin who banged it past Levshyn for his third goal of the year. The goal came 9:39 into the second period.

Six minutes later the Americans extended their lead on the power play. Savin Virk had the puck near the right point of the Cougars zone and ripped a pass across the ice to Gavin Garland.

Garland dropped to knee and fired a one timer past Levshyn for his seventh goal of the year, putting Tri-City ahead 2-0 with 4:38 left in the period.

The Americans ran into some penalty trouble late in the second, allowing the Cougars to get on the board. After killing off a brief five-on-three sequence, Dmitri Yakutsenak beat Grout over the glove from the slot with 1:20 remaining in the period.

Tri-City carried the 2-1 lead into the third with Prince George outshooting them 24-15.

The Americans had an excellent chance to regain their two-goal lead when they went to another power play 11:40 into the third, but it was the Cougars taking advantage.

Tri-City had difficulties controlling the puck during the man advantage, while Prince George went to work. Terik Parascak controlled the puck deep in the Americans zone before finding Lee Shurgot coming down the slot for a breakaway, beating Grout over the blocker to tie the game with a shorthanded goal.

With the game tied at two entering the final minutes, Dale struck to put the Americans ahead for good. Charlie Elick fired a shot on net from the right point that was denied by Levshyn, but Dale jumped on the rebound and backhanded it past the Cougars goalie with 1:29 remaining.

Prince George pulled the goalie for the extra attacker after the goal, but Virk was eventually able to hit the empty net from his own blue line to seal the 4-2 victory.

The win was the fourth in a row for Tri-City, their longest winning streak of the season. The team looks for a fifth straight win on Wednesday when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos (8-16-1-0).

