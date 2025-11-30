Oil Kings Return Home for First Time in 25 Days

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice for the first time in 25 days as they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings are back home after an eight-game stretch away from home where they earned a 6-2-0-0 record, remaining in the top spot in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference. During this stretch away from Rogers Place, the Oil Kings outscored their opponents 33-24. The powerplay was 6-for-22 (27.3%) and the penalty kill was 16-for-25 (64%). Miroslav Holinka (4G,8A) and Lukas Sawchyn (4G, 8A) led the way offensively for the Oil Kings during that stretch with 12 points each.

The most recent contest for Edmonton was a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night down the QEII Highway. Miroslav Holinka and Max Curran each had three points to lead the way for the Oil Kings.

Edmonton is now 19-6-1-1 on the season and could reach 20 wins today with a victory. A win would make this Oil Kings club the quickest team in franchise history to 20 wins, just edging out the 2021/2022 Oil Kings who took 29 games to get to that mark.

Meanwhile, the Saskatoon Blades enter today's game with a 14-10-2-0 record, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. They've lost back-to-back contests, including a 9-3 loss to Medicine Hat on Friday, but prior to that, the Blades had won four straight hockey games.

Today marks the second of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Blades. In their first meeting on October 19, the Blades defeated the Oil Kings 4-3 with a goal with 5 seconds left in the game. Ethan MacKenzie, Dylan Dean, and Landon Hanson scored for Edmonton.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 4 p.m.







