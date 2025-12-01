Oil Kings Return Home with Exciting Win over Blades

Edmonton, Alta. - For the Edmonton Oil Kings fans that waited 25 days to see their team return to Rogers Place, Sunday's game was certainly worth the price of admission as the Oil Kings defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-5.

It was a back-and-forth, high paced affair that had a taste of playoff hockey to it with the Oil Kings leading the Eastern Conference and the Blades in fourth in the conference.

Saskatoon took the lead early in this one as the offence certainly didn't take long to get warmed up. The Blades got two powerplay goals on a double minor penalty as Rowan Calvert and Hayden Harsanyi scored 30 seconds apart just under four minutes into the game. Edmonton responded with a powerplay goal themselves as Max Curran fired a sharp angle one-timer past Evan Gardner to make it 2-1 at the 6:23 mark of the period. Adam Jecho got in on the action about two minutes later as his sixth of the year made it 2-2.

The score stayed that way for most of the period as the Blades would have a couple more powerplays in the frame, but no goals. Although, David Lewandowski added one for the Blades to give them the 3-2 lead to end the first period.

Edmonton would tie the game 3:35 into the second period as Andrew O'Neill deflected a Lukas Sawchyn shot in on a powerplay. From that point, Edmonton wouldn't trail in the game again as Ethan MacKenzie gave the Oil Kings their first lead just two minutes later on another powerplay goal to make it 4-3 after two periods.

In the third, Edmonton extended their lead with less than ten minutes to play as Poul Andersen capitalized on a three-on-one chance to make it 5-3. Saskatoon got one game shorthanded as Tyler Parr got the Blades back to within one, but with the net empty, Miroslav Holinka notched his 14th of the year into the empty net to make it 6-4. Rowan Calvert added one late for Saskatoon, but with just 29 seconds left, the Oil Kings were able to lock things down and earn their 20th win of the season.

It took the Oil Kings just 28 games to get to 20 wins, making them the fastest team in Oil Kings franchise history to reach that benchmark.

The Oil Kings are now 20-6-1-1 on the season, still atop the Eastern Conference and Central Division. They host Red Deer on Friday.







