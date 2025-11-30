Cougars' Six-Game Win Streak Ends in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Prince George Cougars saw their six-game win streak come to an end Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center. The Americans scored in the final two minutes to pull ahead for good. Dmitri Yakutsenak and Lee Shurgot supplied the offence for the Cats, while Alexander Levshyn turned aside 21 of the 24 shots he faced.

The opening 20 minutes featured plenty of pace and end-to-end action, highlighted by standout saves from both goaltenders. Levshyn and Americans netminder Ryan Grout matched each other shot for shot to keep the game scoreless after one.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second period at 9:39, when Connor Dale fed Grady Martin on a 2-on-1 to make it 1-0. The Americans extended their lead at 15:22 on the power-play, as Gavin Garland hammered a one-timer from the left circle past Levshyn for a 2-0 advantage. The Cougars generated strong pressure on a pair of late-period power plays and were rewarded at 18:40, when Dmitri Yakutsenak buried his 10th of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. That score carried into the intermission.

In the third, the Cougars continued to manufacture chances, but Grout delivered several key stops to preserve the Americans' lead. Midway through the frame, the Cats struck shorthanded at 12:34, as Lee Shurgot ripped home his fifth of the season following a terrific setup from Terik Parascak to tie the game 2-2.

However, Tri-City regained the lead at 18:31 when Connor Dale pounced on a rebound in the slot to make it 3-2. The Americans sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Savin Virk at 19:39, securing the 4-2 final.

The Cougars will look to start a new winning streak on Wednesday when they visit the Kelowna Rockets in the second meeting of the season between the two clubs. Puck drop from Prospera Place is at 7:00 pm.







