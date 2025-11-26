Cougars Claim Forward Shaun Rios off 20-Year-Old Waivers

Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the team has acquired forward Shaun Rios ('05) through 20-year-old WHL waivers.

Rios, 20, has appeared in 18 games with the Wenatchee Wild this season, recording seven points (3G-4A). Last season, he delivered an impressive 19-year-old campaign, producing 47 points (21G-26A) in 42 games-averaging over a point per game. Six of his 21 goals came on the power play.

"Shaun is a left-shot winger with a knack for scoring," said Lamb. "We have an extra overage spot, and we think he's going to fit in well with our group."

Across his WHL career with Wenatchee and the Tri-City Americans, Rios has totaled 57 points in 69 games. Before joining the WHL, the San Jose, CA product starred with the Shattuck-St. Mary's 18U program, where he posted 78 points (32G-46A) in 57 games. Rios stands 6'0" and 198 pounds.

The Cougars welcome Shaun and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.