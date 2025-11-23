Vaughan Delivers, Ravensbergen Denies in Cougars' 3-2 Victory

Published on November 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars continue to roll. On a powerful night both on and off the ice, the Cats earned their fifth straight victory, edging the Eastern Conference-leading Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Cougars Fight Cancer Night at the CN Centre.

Josh Ravensbergen shined once again between the pipes, turning aside 28 shots, while Terik Parascak, Aiden Foster, and Corbin Vaughan supplied the offence in a hard-fought, emotional matchup.

The Cougars wasted no time getting the crowd into it. Just 3:19 into the game, Terik Parascak snapped home a perfectly placed wrister past Parker Snell to make it 1-0. Edmonton responded with a short-handed marker from Miroslav Holinka, but the Cougars quickly countered. Still on the power play, Aiden Foster deftly tipped in an Arsenii Anisimov point shot at 11:29 to restore the lead.

The Oil Kings pushed back again, tying the game late in the frame on a goal from Landon Hanson, sending the teams to the first intermission knotted at 2-2.

The second period delivered no shortage of intensity. Just under three minutes in, Corbin Vaughan sparked the bench and the building with a spirited tilt against Edmonton's Brady Craik. The middle frame featured heavy pressure from the Oil Kings, but Ravensbergen stood tall, turning aside multiple high-danger opportunities.

With momentum tilting back toward Prince George, Vaughan delivered another jolt-this one on the scoreboard. The veteran defenceman ripped a blistering slap shot from inside the blue line at 16:50, picking the top corner and putting the Cats ahead 3-2 heading into the third.

In the final frame, the Cougars locked things down. Structured defensive play, timely sticks, and more sharp work from Ravensbergen helped seal the win as Prince George closed out an impressive, emotional night with two points.

Post-Game Interview with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/11/23134838/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb-nov-23.mp3

Post-Game Interview with Corbin Vaughan

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/11/23134856/Post-Game-Corbin-Vaughan-nov-23.mp3

The Cougars will now gear up for a five game road trip which starts Friday in Wenatchee.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.