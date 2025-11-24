Tigers Beat Hitmen 3-2 in OT

Published on November 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Hitmen on Sunday afternoon in the Scotiabank Saddledome for their third matchup with the team in five days. The Tigers went into Sunday's game with a 3-1-0-0 record against the Hitmen so far this season.

The two teams seemed to have used up all of their goals in their previous matchup the night before as both clubs went scoreless through the first period. Both teams managed to generate a few good scoring chances in the first period but goaltending on both sides prevailed. Carter Casey got the nod in net for the Tigers on Sunday after securing the shootout win against the Hitmen in Co-op Place the night before. Despite only facing five shots in the first period, Casey made some big saves including back-to-back saves on a dangerous scoring chance from Andrei Molgachev to keep the game tied 0-0. Medicine Hat managed to put four shots on goal in the first frame and had a respectable amount of offensive zone time. Despite a few good looks for both teams, they went into the first intermission scoreless.

The Hitmen broke the scoreless tie with a goal 2:50 into the second frame from Rylan Ng. Medicine Hat managed to double their shots on goal from the first period, putting up eight in the second period. It was Yaroslav Bryzgalov who got the Tigers on the board with his sixth of the year at 17:55. Bryzgalov scored his second goal in two games with a perfectly accurate wrist shot after a pass from Ethan Neutens on the two-on-two rush. Kyle Heger connected for the secondary assist. Casey continued his stellar performance from the first, stopping nine of ten shots in the second period.

The Tigers carried their scoring momentum into the third period. This time it was Noah Davidson who scored the Tigers' second goal in a row at 8:46. Markus Ruck stripped a Calgary player of the puck and sent a great pass to Davidson, who buried a snap shot after deking out the Hitmen goaltender for his seventh of the year. The Tigers held on to their 2-1 lead for a while, but Calgary continued to put on the pressure. Casey continued to keep Medicine Hat in the game, facing 18 shots in the third period. The only shot that got past Casey in the third frame came on a power play late in the third. Harrison Lodewyk scored the tying goal for the Hitmen at 15:01. With the two teams staying even on the scoresheet as they have in their previous meetings, this game was destined for overtime.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities in the overtime period. Medicine Hat and Calgary each had three shots, with the goaltenders on both sides making big saves to keep the game going. Markus Ruck scored the overtime winning goal on a delayed penalty on the Hitmen. Heger fed a pass to Liam Ruck who sent a low shot from the point to his brother Markus in the Calgary crease. Markus buried the rebound at 3:42 to give the Tigers the overtime win.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carter Casey (36SH, 34SV) - Medicine Hat

Harrison Lodewyk (1G) - Calgary

Eric Tu (20SH, 17SV) - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Casey

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, November 28th to take on the Saskatoon Blades in the SaskTel Centre.







