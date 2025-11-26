Winterhawks to Host Fourth Where's Waldo Night on November 29

Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Saturday, November 29 - 6:00 P.M.

Portland vs. Swift Current

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Where's Waldo Night is back at the VMC this season as part of the Winterhawks' "Keep Portland Weird" theme night series!

We're aiming to break the world record for the "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Waldo," currently set at 4,626.

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 29, dressed as Waldo to be counted in the tally and help us make history with the most hard-to-spot fans in one place!

It's always a special showdown when the Winterhawks welcome the Swift Current Broncos, a team that only visits Portland every other year. Don't miss the chance to catch high-energy hockey and be part of an exciting matchup at the Glass Palace!

Costume Rules

Red & White Striped Shirt

Glasses

Blue Jeans

Red and White Bobble Hat

Here's an easy link to grab a full Waldo outfit on Amazon! Hawks fans, come in your best Waldo costume to help us break the record!







