Ness Embracing Role as a Leader

Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In what is shaping up to be a career season, Brady Ness says he is taking his role as a leader on the Moose Jaw Warriors very seriously.

In 24 games so far this year, Ness has matched his career points total and is on track to more than double his previous career high shots on goal.

"I think this year, the whole team-wise, we're doing better in the o-zone," said Ness. "In the summer, [I was] working on my shot, [I] just honestly feel more comfortable in the o-zone."

After earning an "A" in February last season, Ness has taken his responsibilities as a leader for his teammates and especially the Warriors' rookies to heart.

"I think every day I just want to be a good guy. [I want to] help out the young guys, be light, [and] try to get everyone to work hard," said Ness. "I try to lead by example, so I try coming to the rink every day, work hard in the gym, on the ice, anyway I can."

Ness has also played defensive partner to a number of Warriors' rookie defencemen, including Colt Carter, Benson Hirst, and Cohen Williams.

"[I want to help show them] patience with the puck," said Ness. "Obviously, you want to make quick plays, but you also want to have your head up and know where you're passing to."

Heading into Calgary and Lethbridge this week, Ness expects a lot from the team. "[We're going for] four points, that's what the road trips are for, [to] get two wins, [and] have two good games."

The Warriors are currently 1-0 against both Calgary and Lethbridge this season.

