Broncos Fall to Portland in Third Game of U.S. Road Trip

The Swift Current Broncos were in Portland on Saturday, and fell 7-2 to the Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the third game of their U.S. Division road trip.

Portland took control early, striking first at 5:34 when Nathan Brown opened the scoring off a setup from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay. Less than three minutes later, Will McLaughlin doubled the lead, finishing a play created by Ryan Miller and Griffin Darby. The Winterhawks kept pressing, and at 10:35 Nathan Free made it 3-0 with what stood as the game-winning goal, assisted by Sam Spehar and McLaughlin. Swift Current finally broke through at 15:15 when Noah Kosick buried a chance assisted by Brennen Hocher, giving the Broncos a spark at the end of the first.

Portland quickly extinguished that momentum in the second period. Ryan Miller restored the three-goal lead at 4:25 with an insurance marker set up by Spehar. The Broncos then found themselves in penalty trouble, and the Winterhawks capitalized. Brown scored his second of the night on the power play at 14:46, assisted by Spehar and McLaughlin. Moments later, during a Broncos 5-on-3 power play, Miller struck again, this time short-handed at 16:08 after a setup from Weiermair. Swift Current answered just 25 seconds later when Anthony Wilson redirected a Jace McFaul shot on the power play, cutting the deficit to 6-2 going into the third.

The Winterhawks added one more power-play goal in the third period to seal the 7-2 final, capping off a night. Portland outshot Swift Current 51-23, including a 19-6 margin in the first period. The Broncos went 1-for-3 on the man advantage, while Portland finished 2-for-4. Faceoffs also tilted toward the Winterhawks, who won 39 draws to Swift Current's 27.

Joey Rocha started for the Broncos and stopped 30 of 35 shots before Aiden Eskit entered midway through the game, turning aside 14 of 16. With the loss, Swift Current drops to 8-16-1-0 on the season. The Broncos continue their road trip on Tuesday, December 2, when they face the Wenatchee Wild.







