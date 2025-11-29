Broncos Drop Second Game of U.S. Road Trip to Everett

The Swift Current Broncos dropped the second game of their U.S. road trip on Friday night, falling 6-0 to the Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena. Despite the final score, the Broncos battled hard through the first half of the game and leaned on a strong performance from goaltender Aiden Eskit, who faced a heavy workload from start to finish.

Everett opened the scoring early in the first period when Tarin Smith found the net at 4:55, assisted by Carter Bear on what would stand as the game-winning goal. The Silvertips added another shortly after on the power play as Bear converted at 9:43, with Julius Miettinen and Rylan Gould setting up the insurance marker.

In the second, Everett's special teams continued to roll. Jaxsin Vaughan struck on the power play at 9:34 with help from Smith and Zackary Shantz. Swift Current generated some life on their own man-advantages, including a dangerous one-timer from Jace McFaul that rang bar-down but stayed out. Everett responded quickly as Gould scored at 11:10 from Mirco Dufour and Jesse Heslop, pushing the lead to 4-0. In the final second of the period, Shantz added another power-play goal at 19:49, assisted by Heslop and Gould, sending the Broncos into the third facing a steep climb.

The Silvertips capped off the night with one final power-play goal in the third period, completing a solid special teams performance. Everett outshot Swift Current 56-15, while the Broncos went 0-for-4 on the power play and Everett finished 4-for-8. The Silvertips also held the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 32 draws to the Broncos' 24.

Eskit stood tall despite the pressure, turning aside 50 of 56 shots. With the loss, Swift Current falls to 8-15-1-0 on the season.

The Broncos continue their U.S. road swing on Saturday, November 29, when they take on the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.







