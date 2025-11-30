Rockets Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win in Spokane

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their three-game U.S. road swing in convincing fashion on Saturday night, earning a 4-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs at the Numerica Veterans Arena. The win gives Kelowna four of a possible six points on the trip as they head home to take on the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday.

GAME SUMMARY

Carson Wetsch (6) opened the scoring late in the first period with a shot from the right hashmark that slipped through Chiefs goaltender. Just 59 seconds later, Kelowna struck again, this time off the stick of Hiroki Gojsic (9), who fired a perfectly placed wrister high blocker from the slot. The quick pair of goals sent the Rockets into the intermission with a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period marked by heavy special-teams action, Kelowna extended its lead early in the third. Tomas Poletin (14) capitalized in transition, ripping a shot from the left circle to make it 3-0.

Spokane finally broke through at 10:55 on a tip-in goal from Ethan Hughes (4), but that was as close as they would get. Wetsch (7) later added his second of the night, burying an empty netter to seal the win.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger delivered another outstanding performance, making 33 stops on 34 shots to earn First Star honours.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Spokane 35

Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Spokane 0/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 39 | Spokane 31

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home for a midweek matchup as they host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday, December 3rd for Canco Cares Christmas Night at Prospera Place. This is the final home matchup for the Rockets before Christmas with tickets available at selectyourtickets.com.

