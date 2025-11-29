Chiefs Wrap up November with Saturday Night Match-Up against Rockets
Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets for the third match-up between the clubs this month and the fourth of five meetings this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back against the Rockets after losing both their previous games against the 2026 Memorial Cup host this month, 7-1 and 6-1 respectively.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM and NonStop Local
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Game Preview: Vees at Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Wrap up November with Saturday Night Match-Up against Rockets - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 27 at Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: November 29 vs Swift Current - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Americans - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Drop Second Game of U.S. Road Trip to Everett - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants Goaltender Pyne Superb in 3-2 Win Over Vees - Vancouver Giants
- Preview: Americans vs Cougars - November 29, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Fall in Shootout - Penticton Vees
- T-Birds Sunk by the Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Wrap up November with Saturday Night Match-Up against Rockets
- Chiefs Battle Back, Come Up Short Against Blazers In 5-4 Loss
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Blazers in Kamloops Friday Night
- Chiefs Lose 6-1 to Rockets, Face Kamloops Friday
- Chiefs Add Bisson, Watren to Roster for Thanksgiving Week