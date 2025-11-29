Chiefs Wrap up November with Saturday Night Match-Up against Rockets

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets for the third match-up between the clubs this month and the fourth of five meetings this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back against the Rockets after losing both their previous games against the 2026 Memorial Cup host this month, 7-1 and 6-1 respectively.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night presented by 103.9 BOB FM and NonStop Local

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

