Chiefs Battle Back, Come Up Short Against Blazers In 5-4 Loss

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Spokane Chiefs made the quick trip north to Kamloops to face the Blazers on Friday night. After missing the Chiefs' game on Wednesday, Chase Harrington and Mathis Preston returned to the squad after participating in the two-day CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Owen Schoettler was called for the first penalty of the game early in the first but it was the Edmonton native kickstarting the Chiefs' offense. Schoettler popped out of the penalty box and found Harrington in space. The Chiefs forward fired it home for his 8th of the season.

Kamloops would answer back with two straight goals from Ravndahl and Lafreniere to take a 2-1 lead in the first.

Spokane would see a flurry of chances stopped by the Kamloops netminder before Hughes was called for the Chiefs' third penalty of the period. The home team would score on the ensuing power play to make it 3-1.

The Chiefs pulled one back through a fierce slapshot from Rhett Sather, firing home at 18:00 with Armstrong picking up the assist. bLess than a minute later, Owen Martin jumped on a turnover and roped it for his 5th of the season.

After a busy first period, it was all knotted at three goals each with Spokane going 2/3 on the penalty kill.

Nathan Behm returned to the ice after leaving with injury midway through the first and assisted Hurlbert on Kamloops first goal of the second period to make it 4-3. The two would combine for another goal at 18:21 and take a 2-goal lead into the final frame.

Spokane would dominate most of the third period, firing 13 shots to just 3 for Kamloops. Harry Mattern netted his first career goal for the Chiefs but it was not enough as the Blazers held on for the 5-4 victory.

Spokane led the shot count 40-24 but was only 0/1 on the powerplay. The Chiefs penalty kill goes 4/5 with Vieillard making 19 stops in net.

Up next the Chiefs play the second of a back-to-back on Saturday night at home against the Kelowna Rockets. It will be Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs with one lucky fan winning a $1,000 shopping spree to Fred Meyer, joined by a Chiefs player of their choice.







