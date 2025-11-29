Oil Kings Return to Alberta with Win Over Rebels

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night by a 5-2 score as they finished up an eight-game stretch away from Rogers Place.

In the first period, it was a high paced period with both teams getting some quality scoring chances. Edmonton opened the scoring on a powerplay as Max Curran scored just six seconds into the man advantage. About eight minutes later, the Rebels scored a powerplay marker of their own, courtesy of Ty Coupland to make it 1-1. Although, that only last just under a minute as Ethan MacKenzie scored a highlight reel goal as he was falling to the ice, firing one past Peyton Shore to restore the Oil Kings lead.

The Oil Kings then stepped on the pedal in the second period as they outshot the Rebels 14-5 in the frame, and were able to score twice to take a 4-1 lead. First, it was Miroslav Holinka with a sensational individual effort as he deked through the Rebel penalty killers to score the Oil Kings second powerplay marker of the game. Then, at the 14:30 mark of the second frame, Kayden Stroeder finished off a nice passing play with Max Curran to make it 4-1 after two periods of play.

The Rebels got back to within two goals in the third period as Keith McInnis scored just as an Oil Kings penalty expired to make it 4-2, but that was as close as the Rebels would get as Max Curran's second goal of the night, and third point was the empty net marker to make it 5-2 and get the Oil Kings to a 19-6-1-1 record, remaining in top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Edmonton outshot the Rebels 32-26 and were 2-for-4 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday as they host Saskatoon.







