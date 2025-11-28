Warriors Making a Stop in Lethbridge for Battle with Hurricanes

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The Warriors are making a stop in Lethbridge tonight to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes to cap off their two-game Alberta road trip.

Last night, the Warriors emerged with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen. After the Hitmen scored on the power play midway through the second period, the Warriors retaliated quickly with a goal from Riley Thorpe to tie the game. Mathieu Lajoie added another goal before the end of the period to put the Warriors in the lead.

In the third period, the Warriors added three more goals, one from William Degagne and two from Landen McFadden. Chase Wutzke made 44 saves on 46 shots to earn his fourth win as a member of the Warriors.

Colt Carter added another assist to bring his total to seven points in the last three games, marking his second three-game point streak of the season.

The Hurricanes are currently 8-17-0-1. The Hurricanes are back at home after their trip through the BC division where they went 3-3 with wins against the Vees, Rockets, and Royals. Luke Cozens leads the Hurricanes with 14 goals and 31 points, Logan Wormald ranks second with 13 goals and 31 points, and Nathan Maloney rounds out the top three with two goals and 18 points.

Last time the Warriors and Hurricanes met, the Warriors prevailed with a 4-2 final score. Landen McFadden and Connor Schmidt had a goal and two points each, Ethan Semeniuk and Lynden Lakovic each tallied a goal, and Kyle Jones made 23 saves on 25 shots.

Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo, the pregame show starts at 7:40 pm. Fans can also watch for free on Victory+.







