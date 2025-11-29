Hawks Deliver Assertive 7-2 Victory over Pats

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Alex Weiermair posted two goals and two assists, while Jordan Duguay and Nathan Free each scored twice, as the Winterhawks flew past the Pats for a 7-2 victory.

Game #25: Portland (7) vs. Regina (2)

SOG: POR (52) - REG (27)

PP: POR (1/4) - REG (1/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (25) - Schlenker (45)

SCORING:

POR - Alex Weiermair (13) from Nathan Brown and Cole Slobodian

POR - Jordan Duguay (9) Alex Weiermair and Nathan Free (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (10) from Alex Weiermair and Griffin Darby

POR - Nathan Free (14) from Ryan Miller and Cole Slobodian

POR - Alex Weiermair (14) from Jordan Duguay and Nathan Brown

POR - Nathan Free (15) from Cole Slobodian and Ryan Miller

POR - Kyle McDonough (3) from Reed Brown and Jake Gustafson

REG - Liam Pue (2) from Julien Maze

REG - Ruslan Karimov (4) from Reese Hamilton and Ephram McNutt (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

It was all Winterhawks this afternoon in Portland. Nathan Brown sprung Alex Weiermair through the middle, then crashed the net as Weiermair snapped a shot past Marek Schlenker to open the scoring. Portland doubled its lead when a misfired pass eluded Weiermair, but he spun and delivered a no-look backhand to Jordan Duguay, who faked a wind-up before tucking home his third power-play goal of the season. Duguay struck again just over three minutes later, walking in uncontested from the right circle and beating Schlenker for a 3-0 lead after one.

The Hawks kept pressing, and just 61 seconds into the second, Nathan Free buried his first of the day on a shot Schlenker never saw to make it 4-0. Weiermair added his second when Duguay worked the puck low and fed him in the slot for a backhand finish, marking Weiermair's first four-point game in the WHL. Portland pushed the lead to 6-0 as Cole Slobodian's point shot produced a rebound that Free collected and roofed for his second of the game.

The Hawks capped their offensive outburst when Kyle McDonough stuffed in a rebound from Reed Brown for a 7-0 lead. Regina added two late goals, but the outcome was never in doubt as Portland skated away with a commanding 7-2 victory on home ice.

UP NEXT:

Join us as we Keep Portland Weird with Where's Waldo Night at the Glass Palace, as the Winterhawks return home Saturday to host the Swift Current Broncos at 6:00 p.m.

