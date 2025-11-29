Royals Spread Christmas Cheer with Toy Drive in Support of Santa's Anonymous

Victoria B.C., - The Victoria Royals are set to host the Christmas Toy Drive on Friday December 5th, presented by Proline Property Management, in support of CFAX Santa's Anonymous.

"The Victoria Royals are excited to join forces with Proline Property Management and CFAX Santas Anonymous for our annual toy drive," said Logan Halpenny, Manager of Business Development with the Victoria Royals Hockey Club. "Our fans, our partners, and our organization all rally behind this cause every year, and together we can make a huge impact for families who need it most."

Santas Anonymous is a local non-for-profit organization that helps over 1200 local families feel the magic of Christmas. Fans are encouraged to shop the virtual wish list and bring selected gifts to Toy Drive on Friday, December 5th.

"We've been supporting Santas Anonymous for many years in many ways and have seen firsthand the difference that the organization makes in the lives of so many children and families throughout the region" said Kathryn Squires Basson, Director of Community and Culture at Proline Property Management. "Every year when we volunteer at the Tree of Wishes, people bring gifts and stories of how Santas helped them when they needed it, and now they (and their children) are delighted to give to other families in the community. The team is incredibly hard-working, and the volunteers are too! We are so proud to support Santas Anonymous and encourage others to get involved."

All donated toys must be new and unopened to be accepted. Last year the Royals community was able to fill Proline's truck with gifts, granting over a hundred holiday wishes, and this year we plan to do it again. Every fan that donates will be entered to win a Victoria Royals Christmas Gift Basket. The winner will be announced at second intermission, and the basket will be delivered in stands by Marty Clause.

