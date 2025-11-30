Hawks Ride Past Broncos with Commanding 7-2 Win

Published on November 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Behind two-goal efforts from Nathan Brown, Nathan Free and Ryan Miller, the Winterhawks cruised to a convincing 7-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night.

Game #26: Portland (7) vs. Swift Current (2)

SOG: POR (51) - SC (23)

PP: POR (2/4) - SC (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (21) - Rocha (30) Eskit (14)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Brown (7) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

POR - Will McLaughlin (5) from Ryan Miller and Griffin Darby

POR - Nathan Free (16) from Sam Spehar and Will McLaughlin

SC - Noah Kosick (8) from Brennan Hocher

POR - Ryan Miller (8) from Sam Spehar

POR - Nathan Brown (8) from Sam Spehar and Will McLaughlin (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (9) from Alex Weiermair (short handed)

SC - Anthony Wilson (7) from Jace McFaul and Noah Kosick (power play)

POR - Nathan Free (17) Jordan Duguay and Carter Sotheran (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks picked up right where they left off last night, opening the scoring 5:34 into the game. Alex Weiermair's shot from the far circle created a rebound for Nathan Brown, who slammed it home on the doorstep for the 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, captain Ryan Miller worked the puck along the boards and found blueliner Will McLaughlin up top, who buried a wrist shot through traffic for his fifth of the season. Nathan Free extended the lead soon after, walking in uncontested and ripping home his team-leading ninth power-play goal of the year. Swift Current pulled one back at 15:15, but Portland carried a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Portland kept rolling in the second. A clean faceoff win by Sam Spehar sent the puck to Miller, who worked below the goal line and banked a sharp-angle shot off Broncos netminder Joey Rocha to restore the three-goal cushion. Brown added his second of the night on the power play, earning another netfront tip to make it 5-1. Two Portland penalties gave Swift Current a 5-on-3 opportunity but the Hawks swung the momentum again. Weiermair and Miller attacked shorthanded, and Miller finished the play on the backhand for a three-on-five goal. According to team historian Andy Kemper, it's just the fifth time in franchise history the Hawks have scored while down two men, and the first since Cody Glass did so on December 7, 2018, against Prince George. Anthony Wilson added one for the Broncos late in the period to make it 6-2 after two.

Nathan Free struck again in the third, blasting home yet another power-play marker for his fourth goal in two days, as the Hawks hit a football score and closed out a commanding 7-2 win over the Broncos.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for their second visit to the Langley Events Centre this season, taking on the Vancouver Giants on Friday, December 5, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.