Preview: Chiefs Host Ams for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday Night
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans in Saturday's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy. The Chiefs haven't faced the Americans since their home opener on September 27, when they won 3-0.
The Chiefs will be wearing specialty Teddy Bear Toss-themed jerseys to be auctioned off online, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau via Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. Bring your teddy bears and stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the Chiefs score their first goal! All stuffed animals are collected and donated to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau to be distributed to those in need around our community, courtesy of Jubiliant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy. The current franchise record is 8,604 stuffed animals donated (2019).
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy
JERSEY COLOR: Teddy Bear Toss specialty jerseys
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.)
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
