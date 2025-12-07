Chiefs' Goaltender Carter Esler Partners with Bauer, Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital to Create Holiday-Themed Pads for Charity
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' goaltender Carter Esler has collaborated with Bauer Hockey and patients from Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital to create special holiday-themed pads for the team's December home games. The pads will be auctioned off via Dash throughout the first half of the month with proceeds going back to Providence.
"I was just looking for a way to give back to the community and with our Teddy Bear Toss game coming up, I thought it would be a fun way to involve local kids and help raise money at the same time," Esler said of the project.
The project features a full set of Bauer goaltender pads, including legs, glove and blocker, that resemble a wrapping paper design made up of drawings by patients at Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.
"At Providence, we're committed to caring for our kids and families in every way possible - and that includes creating moments of joy," said Dr. Mike Barsotti, chief administrative officer for Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. "This project shows the heart of our mission and brings a little holiday sparkle to our patients."
Esler will wear the pads for the Chiefs' home games starting on December 6 against Tri-City (Teddy Bear Toss), December 12 against Portland and December 16 against Portland. The pads will be up for auction on Dash through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 16, with the winner being announced on Wednesday, December 17.
All proceeds from the auction will go to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.
