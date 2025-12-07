Weiermair Pots Late Dagger As Hawks Fly Off With A 4-3 Win Over The T-Birds

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller stretches his point streak to 21 and Alex Weiermair buries two, fueling four unanswered as the Hawks rally past the Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday night.

Game #28: Portland (4) vs. Seattle (3)

SOG: POR (39) - SEA (40)

PP: POR (2/3) - SEA (2/4)

Saves: Chase (37) - Sklenicka (35)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

SEA - Brock England (12) from Sawyer Mayes

SEA - Matej Parker (10) from Tai Riley and Simon Lovsin (power play)

SEA - Coster Dunn (11) from Sawyer Mayes (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (10) from Carter Sotheran (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (16) from Cole Slobodian and Carter Sotheran

POR - Will McLaughlin (6) from Tyson Yaremko and Jake Gustafson (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (17) from Max Pšenička and Cole Slobodian

GAME SUMMARY:

Seattle opened the scoring 3:19 into the game as Brock England netted his 12th of the season, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Seattle added two power-play goals in the middle frame, but the Hawks punched back late in the period. With under three minutes left, Carter Sotheran danced around pressure and fired from the far circle, where captain Ryan Miller tipped it home to extend his league-leading point streak to 21 games. Portland kept pushing, and with 24 seconds remaining, Cole Slobodian's low shot created chaos in front as Alex Weiermair crashed the net to bury it and pull the Hawks within one heading to the third.

Portland's comeback surged on in the final frame. A crisp tic-tac-toe power-play sequence saw Tyson Yaremko - skating in his 100th WHL game - set up Will McLaughlin at the point for a heavy one-timer to tie things at 3. With the game on the line, netminder Cruz Chase stood tall, turning aside all 13 Seattle shots in the period.

Then, with 1:34 left, Max Pšenička threaded a cross-ice pass to Weiermair, who walked in and ripped a laser into the back of the net for Portland's fourth unanswered goal. The Hawks locked it down from there, earning a gutsy 4-3 comeback victory over the Thunderbirds.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home on Sunday for Family Funday at the Glass Palace, hosting the Vancouver Giants at 4:00 p.m. Join us as we team up with FOX 12 and Les Schwab for the annual Toy Drive game. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys-or purchase one at Entry M-to help make a meaningful impact in a child's life this holiday season!

