Americans Fall, 4-2, In Spokane
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (13-11-2-0) had a tough time generating consistent offensive pressure Saturday night, being outshot 39-19 and falling 4-2 to the Spokane Chiefs (14-14-0-0) on the road.
After a slow start to the game in which the Chiefs had a number of good looks on Wendt, the Americans opened the scoring. Jesse McKinnon, playing his first game since November 18 due to illness, gathered the puck behind the Spokane net before throwing it in front for Alexander Laing.
Laing took the pass and lifted a shot over the glove of Carter Esler to open the scoring 2:29 into the game. It was the Americans first shot of the game and Laing's third goal of the season.
While Spokane outshot Tri-City 10-8 in the opening period, most of the Chiefs shots were from the outside as the Americans did a good job of limiting Spokane's offensive looks. The period with Tri-City leading 1-0.
The Chiefs scored their Teddy Bear Toss goal 3:04 into the second period when Chase Harrington deflected a point shot over the glove of Wendt and in. Once play resumed, the Chiefs carried the momentum despite the 20-minute delay to clean up the stuffed animals.
Five minutes later, after a lengthy shift in the Tri-City zone, Cohen Harris gave Spokane a 2-1 lead as his shot from the top of the left circle sailed past a screened Wendt.
The Americans went to the game's first power play with 5:38 left in the period, but the Chiefs blocked several shots to hold their lead heading into the third. Spokane outshot Tri-City 12-4 in the second period.
Heading to their second power play of the game early in the third, the Americans tied the game. A shot by Connor Dale from the left circle was blocked but deflected right to Savin Virk who fired it past Esler to tie the game at two 6:17 into the third.
The game didn't stay tied for long, however, as the Chiefs then received a lucky bounce to regain the lead. With the two teams playing four on four, the Americans fired a pass across the ice off the rush.
The pass was out of the reach of Carter Savage as he tried to gain the Spokane line, but when it hit the boards, it stopped dead instead of banking deep into the Chiefs zone.
That led Spokane to gathering it and taking off the other way as Sam Oremba drove down the left wing toward the Americans net. Wendt poked the puck away from Oremba as he cut toward the crease, but the puck then slid to Owen Martin who was following the play, and he restored the Spokane lead just 1:28 after Virk tied the game.
Less than a minute and a half later, Oremba pushed Spokane's lead to 4-2 after banking the puck off Wendt and in during a scramble in front of the Americans net.
Tri-City had a push late with Wendt out for the extra attacker but weren't able to cut into the lead as Spokane won 4-2.
The Americans now prepare for their next game on Tuesday as they travel up to meet the Penticton Vees (12-8-4-3) for a 6:35 puck drop.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Americans Fall, 4-2, In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Vees Fall in Overtime on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Penticton Vees
- Portland Announces Numbers 40-31 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List - Portland Winterhawks
- Surkan's Late Snipe Lifts Wheat Kings to Third Straight Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Fall After Brandon Tallies Late Game-Winning Goal - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Chiefs' Goaltender Carter Esler Partners with Bauer, Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital to Create Holiday-Themed Pads for Charity - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Host Ams for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Fly East to Battle Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - December 6, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: December 6 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Battle Giants, Fall, 3-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Rally for 5-3 Comeback Win in Seattle - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Clipped by Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans' Winning Streak Ends With 4-1 Loss To Everett - Tri-City Americans
- Lethbridge Holds off Late Wenatchee Press for 2-1 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs' Offense Comes Alive To Win 6-4 Thriller Over Broncos - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Drop Close Battle to End off U.S. Road Trip - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Storm Back to Beat Royals in Shootout - Prince George Cougars
- Last-Minute Goal from Halaburda Lifts Giants Past Hawks - Vancouver Giants
- Vees Dominate in Kamloops - Penticton Vees
- Hanson, O'Neill Score Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.