Americans Fall, 4-2, In Spokane

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (13-11-2-0) had a tough time generating consistent offensive pressure Saturday night, being outshot 39-19 and falling 4-2 to the Spokane Chiefs (14-14-0-0) on the road.

After a slow start to the game in which the Chiefs had a number of good looks on Wendt, the Americans opened the scoring. Jesse McKinnon, playing his first game since November 18 due to illness, gathered the puck behind the Spokane net before throwing it in front for Alexander Laing.

Laing took the pass and lifted a shot over the glove of Carter Esler to open the scoring 2:29 into the game. It was the Americans first shot of the game and Laing's third goal of the season.

While Spokane outshot Tri-City 10-8 in the opening period, most of the Chiefs shots were from the outside as the Americans did a good job of limiting Spokane's offensive looks. The period with Tri-City leading 1-0.

The Chiefs scored their Teddy Bear Toss goal 3:04 into the second period when Chase Harrington deflected a point shot over the glove of Wendt and in. Once play resumed, the Chiefs carried the momentum despite the 20-minute delay to clean up the stuffed animals.

Five minutes later, after a lengthy shift in the Tri-City zone, Cohen Harris gave Spokane a 2-1 lead as his shot from the top of the left circle sailed past a screened Wendt.

The Americans went to the game's first power play with 5:38 left in the period, but the Chiefs blocked several shots to hold their lead heading into the third. Spokane outshot Tri-City 12-4 in the second period.

Heading to their second power play of the game early in the third, the Americans tied the game. A shot by Connor Dale from the left circle was blocked but deflected right to Savin Virk who fired it past Esler to tie the game at two 6:17 into the third.

The game didn't stay tied for long, however, as the Chiefs then received a lucky bounce to regain the lead. With the two teams playing four on four, the Americans fired a pass across the ice off the rush.

The pass was out of the reach of Carter Savage as he tried to gain the Spokane line, but when it hit the boards, it stopped dead instead of banking deep into the Chiefs zone.

That led Spokane to gathering it and taking off the other way as Sam Oremba drove down the left wing toward the Americans net. Wendt poked the puck away from Oremba as he cut toward the crease, but the puck then slid to Owen Martin who was following the play, and he restored the Spokane lead just 1:28 after Virk tied the game.

Less than a minute and a half later, Oremba pushed Spokane's lead to 4-2 after banking the puck off Wendt and in during a scramble in front of the Americans net.

Tri-City had a push late with Wendt out for the extra attacker but weren't able to cut into the lead as Spokane won 4-2.

The Americans now prepare for their next game on Tuesday as they travel up to meet the Penticton Vees (12-8-4-3) for a 6:35 puck drop.







