Lethbridge Holds off Late Wenatchee Press for 2-1 Win Friday

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild's Aiden Grossklaus and Lethbridge Hurricanes' Kayden Longley, Grady Pichette, and Leif Oaten on game night

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta - With three Teddy Bear Toss games on the Wenatchee Wild schedule this weekend, the Wild are looking to play the Grinch in any way they can during a three-game road trip through Alberta. Friday at VisitLethbridge.com Arena, Lethbridge goaltender Leif Oaten made the net feel two sizes too small for the Hurricanes' visitors.

Oaten made 36 saves, surrendering only an Aiden Grossklaus power play goal midway through the third period, as the Wild dropped a 2-1 decision to the Hurricanes on Lethbridge's Teddy Bear Toss night. Wenatchee controlled the pace from start to finish, but Kayden Longley did the honors with 4:22 left in the first period, running away with a shorthanded opportunity and sending it over Tobias Tvrznik's shoulder for a 1-0 Lethbridge advantage to send the bears flying onto the ice.

Grady Pichette scored his first Western Hockey League goal in odd fashion with 8:03 left in the second - his shot sneaked off the back bar at the roof of the Wenatchee net, but the action continued for another 30 seconds before the replay booth confirmed the goal and ordered the play to be stopped. Lethbridge continued with the 2-0 lead until Josh Toll's shot from the left point bounded off of Grossklaus at the front of the net and in with 9:09 to play. Wenatchee played the final 2:13 with an empty net, nearly equaling the score on several occasions before eventually running out of time.

Tvrznik took the hard-luck loss in Friday's game, stopping 21 of 23 Hurricane shots - it was his ninth consecutive game stopping at least 90 percent of the shots that he saw, and his 14 th such game in 17 contests for the Wild. Nolan Caffey also earned an assist for Wenatchee in the loss.

The Wild wrapped up the night with a 1-for-5 mark on the power play, and were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Despite the final score, Wenatchee ended up with the lion's share of offensive chances, out-shooting their hosts 37-23 for the night, including 11-5 in the second period.

The Wild continue their three-game road trip in Medicine Hat Saturday evening, with the opening puck drop against the Tigers scheduled for 6 p.m. Wenatchee time - live coverage is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. Wenatchee returns to home ice for its Ugly Sweater Night presented by Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning, next Friday against the Tri-City Americans.

Tickets for next Friday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

