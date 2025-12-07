Everett Flys Out Of Gate In Home Win Over Giants
Everett, WA - The Everett Silvertips scored three times in the first period and five times in the second in an 8-2 win over the Vancouver Giants at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday night.
Vancouver falls to 12-15-1-1 with the loss, while the Silvertips improve on their league-leading record, now sitting at 23-3-2-1.
Aaron Obobaifo and Tobias Tomik had the lone goals for the Giants, who at one point cut the Silvertips deficit to 4-2, before Everett pulled away with three goals in an 88-second span midway through the second.
Rylan Gould, Rhys Jamieson and Julius Miettinen each had a pair of goals for the Silvertips. Carter Bear and Nolan Chastko each found the back of the net once.
Just 21 seconds into the game, Bear scored the Teddy Bear toss goal for Everett off a 3-on-2 rush.
Gould made it a 2-0 game at the 8:08 mark of the first.
Jamieson increased the Silvertips lead to 3-0 just a few minutes after that.
Obobaifo gave the Giants their first life of the game when he sniped from the high slot, making it 3-1 with his seventh goal of the season.
Miettinen tipped in a point shot 5:01 into the second period to restore Everett's lead to three goals, but Tomik got Vancouver back to within two when he went hard to the net and deposited a rebound off a Schmidt wrist shot.
Everett responded quickly, making it 5-2 less than a minute later off a Chastko goal.
Gould made it 6-2 just 45 seconds later, and Miettinen scored his second of the night 43 seconds after that.
Jamieson made the score 8-2 with 2:43 remaining in the second period, which held up as the final score. STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 7/8/11 = 26 | EVT - 15/14/5 = 34
PP: VAN- 0/2 | EVT - 1/1
Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | EVT - 25 3 STARS
1st: EVT - Carter Bear - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +1
2nd: EVT - Julius Miettinen - 2G, 1A, 3 SOG, +2
3rd: EVT - Rhys Jamieson - 2G, 4 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (16 saves / 22 shots) + Kelton Pyne (in relief; 10 saves / 12 shots)
Everett: WIN - Anders Miller (24 saves / 26 shots)
THEY SAID IT
"A tough start. We expected they were going to come and put their best foot forward against us with us winning the last one at home. Just..those little details within our structure that we just weren't on and a team like that capitalizes." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson
UPCOMING
The Giants travel to Portland to face them on Sunday afternoon.
Date Opponent Time Location
Sunday, December 7 Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum 4:00 PM
Friday, December 12 Victoria Save on Foods Memorial Centre 7:05 PM
Saturday, December 13 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM
Sunday, December 14 Spokane Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM
Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.
The Giants next home game is their Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 13 at 7 PM against the Victoria Royals! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.
