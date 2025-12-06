Chiefs' Offense Comes Alive To Win 6-4 Thriller Over Broncos

Spokane, WA - The Swift Current Broncos wrapped up their U.S. Division Swing in Spokane on Friday night for a rare matchup with the Chiefs. The Broncos entered the game having lost seven straight while Spokane played on the back of a hard fought 2-1 defeat in Everett on Wednesday.

The Chiefs doubled the Broncos in shots in the first period and killed off a 5-on-3 penalty on defense.

Fresh off getting named to the German World Junior Team it was Elias Pul starting the party on Friday night.

Rhett Sather broke through and attacked the net before Pul fired it home from close range at 13:46.

The lead would not last long with Pantelakis scoring the equalizer at 15:21.

In the second period Spokane overager Sam Oremba trickled in his 6th of the season at 4:53.

Mathis Preston and Brody Gillespie provided the assists on the power play goal.

Later in the second period, Ossie McIntyre took a crushing hit into the boards, sparking a full line scrum. Several players received 10-minute misconducts and roughing penalties with the Chiefs killing off a two-minute man advantage for the Broncos.

Noah Kosick tied the scoring goal for Swift Current at 15:26, capitalizing on a power play provided by an Owen Schoettler interference call.

The Broncos opened the third period with a flourish, scoring on the first breakout just ten seconds into the frame.

At 1:29, Coco Armstrong scored his 9th of the season, giving him points in five of the past six games.

The Spokane forward picked up the puck, wheeled through the face-off circle, and sent it home. Elias Pul and Nolan Saunderson added the assists on the goal.

Sam Oremba broke down the middle and went five-hole to score the Chiefs' fourth goal of the night at 11:08 of the third.

The back and forth would continue as Swift scored through Rondeau at 14:17, assists to Pantelakis and McFaul.

At 18:26 it was projected first round NHL draft pick Mathis Preston who called game.

His one-timer on the power play gave Spokane the 5th goal of the night, sending all 5,000+ fans home with DLT coupons from Taco Bell!

Owen Martin sealed the deal with an empty netter at 19:36, scoring his 6th of the season and giving the Chiefs the much needed 6-4 win at home.

Spokane racked up 40 shots and went 2/6 on the power play. The Chiefs penalty kill was 6/7 on the night and only allowed 16 shots on goal.

In total, 25 different penalties were called. 11 different Spokane skaters found the scoresheet, led by Oremba (2G), Martin (1G, 1A), Pul (1G, 1A), and Preston (1G, 1A). Coco Armstrong scored a goal and was a +3 in the game, earning first star of the night.

