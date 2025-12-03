Chiefs Travel to West Side to Face Everett Silvertips Wednesday Night

Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they travel to the western side of the state to take on the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips. So far this season, the Chiefs are 0-2-0-0 against the 'Tips after dropping their most recent match-up against their divisional foe, 7-2 on November 1.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.