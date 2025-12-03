Chiefs Travel to West Side to Face Everett Silvertips Wednesday Night
Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they travel to the western side of the state to take on the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips. So far this season, the Chiefs are 0-2-0-0 against the 'Tips after dropping their most recent match-up against their divisional foe, 7-2 on November 1.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
