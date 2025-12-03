Celebrate the Holidays with the Kamloops Blazers

Kamloops, BC - The holiday season is in full swing, and the Kamloops Blazers want to celebrate the holidays with you! From special ticket offers to team merchandise, the Blazers have something for everyone. Fans have plenty of opportunities to catch a game at the Sandman Centre, as the team plays at home four times in the month of December.

Holiday Ticket Packs Now Available

Give the gift of hockey this season with a Kamloops Blazers Holiday Ticket Pack. The ticket pack includes two ticket vouchers and an exclusive toque for just $50 plus fees! Holiday Packs are available for purchase at the Box Office in person or by phone at 250-828-3339. Limited quantities are available.

Box Office and Store Holiday Hours

Fans have plenty of opportunity to get Blazers gear this season, with the Team Store open during the following hours:

December 9th to 11th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM December 15th, 16th, 18th and 19th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Please note that the store and the Blazers Office and the Box Office will be closed from December 22 to December 26 and December 31 to January 1.

The offices will reopen on January 2, 2026.

December Home Games

The Blazers will be facing off against their newest rivals, the Penticton Vees, on December 5th. It's Teddy Bear Toss night, presented by Kamloops Kia, a holiday classic for fans of all ages. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal in a bag to throw on the ice when the Blazers score their first goal. Sarah's Independent Grocer will be selling bears on the concourse, with a portion of proceeds going to the PC Children's Charity. Visit Santa in the Leaps of Laughter Kids corner and get your picture taken with a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Local non-profit organizations have received tickets to the game courtesy of our generous Community Commitment Sponsors: BC Wildlife Park, Kelson Group, Onside Restorations, Pashco Blasting and Sarah's Independent Grocer.

On December 17th, the Tri-City Americans are in town for a 7pm puck drop, presented by Trillium at City Gardens. One lucky fan will take home a prize package for downtown businesses valued at $500. The Blazers are excited to unveil a new project that showcases our storied history, and they will be wearing their new 3rd jerseys for the second time on home ice. It's also Wolfpack Wednesday, which means Thompson Rivers University students, staff, and alumni can purchase discounted tickets using the promo code TRUTW2526.

The Blazers are back after the Christmas break when they host the Calgary Hitmen on December 27th. During the game there will be a puck toss to support MADD Canada, with proceeds being directed to local initiatives.

The Blazers wrap up 2025 on home ice when the Prince George Cougars come to town on December 30th. The first 1500 fans will receive a 2026 Kamloops Blazers Calendar. It's also TRU Tuesday, which means Thompson Rivers University students, staff, and alumni can purchase discounted tickets using the promo code TRUTW2526.







