JP Hurlbert Named to Team CHL for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Kamloops, BC - Kamloops Blazers forward J.P. Hurlbert has been named to the CHL USA Prospects Challenge roster along with seven other WHL players.

The CHL USA Prospects Challenge games are on Tuesday, November 25 th at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and on Wednesday, November 26 th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge.

Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring with 11 goals, 17 assists and 28 points in 14 games this season.

The Allen, Texas native was one of 27 players listed with an 'A' rating which indicates a 1 st round candidate in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list released last week.

The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a two-game series that sees the top NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) compete against those from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team. The 2025 edition of this event will showcase many of the top prospects that will be selected within the early rounds of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice Wednesday, October 29 th as they host the Everett Silvertips at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.







