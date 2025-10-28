Silvertips Complete Trade with Swift Current for Rylan Gould

Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Rylan Gould from the Swift Current Broncos, completing a re-worked trade from May 8, 2025. Everett will send a conditional 2026 first-round pick and the rights to 2009-born forward Damen Vanderberg to the Broncos.

Gould, an '05-born Headlingly, MB native, posted 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in 60 regular season games last season serving as alternate captain. He registered an additional three points in five playoff games. His 2023-24 campaign generated 23 goals and 45 assists for 68 points in 68 games played. In his four-year WHL career, Gould has appeared in 258 regular season games (only missing 14 appearances), collecting 57 goals and 94 assists with 141 penalty minutes.

The Silvertips and Broncos had originally agreed to a trade for Gould on May 8, which was restructured on Jul. 1 when Gould announced his intent to attend Michigan Tech in the fall. Everett traded prospect Kasey Gleim, originally included in the Gould trade, and their second-round Import Draft pick for Swift Current's second-round Import Draft pick, which the Silvertips used on defenseman Jakub Seidl. Gould has now departed from Michigan Tech after six games played and is expected to join the Silvertips in the coming days.

"We're excited to add Rylan from the NCAA," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a dynamic scoring forward who gives us more depth up front."

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound winger was originally selected in the second round of the 2020 WHL Draft out of the Winnipeg Monarchs U15 club.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.