Reyelts Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees netminder Andrew Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Reyelts, a 19-year-old product of Proctor, Minn., went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, as the Vees kept pace in the competitive B.C. Division.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound puckstopper was between the pipes Saturday, October 25, as the Vees stormed into downtown Everett and shocked the Silvertips, skating to a convincing 7-0 victory. Reyelts was busy in the contest, as Everett outshot the visiting Vees by a 33-31 margin. After kicking out seven shots in the first period, Reyelts steered aside 18 pucks in the second period with the hosts pressing to erase a 4-0 first period deficit. Eventually, Penticton padded the lead with two late strikes to make it 6-0 after 40 minutes, before putting one final nail in the coffin in the third period.

In his first WHL campaign, Reyelts has appeared in eight games to lead the Vees, going 6-0-1-1 with a 1.84 GAA, .936 SV%, and one shutout. He is among the WHL leaders in goaltending, including GAA (second), save percentage (second), wins (T-2nd), and shutouts (T-3rd).

Reyelts was selected by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. He then signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees on June 24.

Coming out of the weekend, the Vees are one point out of first place in the B.C. Division, trailing the Victoria Royals (7-3-2-1).

Next up, Reyelts and the Vees (7-4-1-1) host the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers (9-4-1-0) on Monday, October 27 (7:35 p.m. PT) at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

