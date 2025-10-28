Roster Announced for Team CHL Ahead of 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce the full roster for Team CHL (see full roster below) ahead of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which will see the top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) face off against the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series hosted by the Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes - Tuesday, November 25 at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and Wednesday, November 26 at Lethbridge's VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Announced in September, defenceman Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL), forward Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs / OHL), and defenceman Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL) were the first players named to Team CHL after being identified by NHL Central Scouting. They now join 19 additional top NHL Draft prospects from across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, who complete the roster representing the league's next generation at this premier showcase.

The final 19 players were selected from a list of top 2026 NHL Draft prospects developed in consultation with all 32 NHL clubs. Leading the process was General Manager Yanick Lemay (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), working in collaboration with Head Coach Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) and assistant coaches Jay McKee (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), and Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL). Together, they assembled a roster featuring 13 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goaltenders selected to represent the CHL at this year's event.

"The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for our top draft-eligible players to compete against elite competition from the U.S. National Under-18 Team while showcasing the strength of our player development system across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "We're proud of each of these players for earning this opportunity and congratulate them on being selected to represent the CHL at this prestigious event, which shines a light on the next generation of NHL talent."

"The Team CHL coaching staff is thrilled to have such a deep, talented roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge," stated Willie Desjardins, Head Coach of Team CHL and General Manager and Head Coach of the Medicine Hat Tigers. "We look forward to coaching the best of the best players from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League."

Among the forwards set to compete for Team CHL are JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), and Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL). Hurlbert leads both the WHL and CHL in scoring with 28 points (11G-17A) through 14 games this season. In the OHL, Klepov ranks second in league scoring with 22 points (9G-13A) - the highest total among first-year players in the OHL - while Belchetz stands alone atop the OHL and ranks tied for second in the CHL with 12 goals. Meanwhile, Shilov continues to pace all QMJHL rookies with 21 points (7G-14A) in 12 games.

On the blueline, Lin and Villeneuve headline a defensive group that also includes Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds / OHL), and Charlie Morrison (Québec Remparts / QMJHL) among the seven defencemen named to Team CHL. Reid leads all first-year NHL Draft-eligible defencemen in the OHL with 14 points (2G-12A), ranking second only to Villeneuve (4G-18A-22 PTS) among that same group of blueliners across the CHL. Rudolph has tallied nine points (3G-6A) in 11 games while helping the Raiders climb to No. 8 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings with an unbeaten record in regulation. Meanwhile, Morrison, one of just six QMJHL players to earn a "B" rating from NHL Central Scouting on its preliminary rankings, has yet to appear in a game this season but is expected to be healthy in time for the event.

Between the pipes, Team CHL features Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) and Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm / OHL). Jovanovski has recorded five 30-plus save performances through his first ten starts (5-3-1-0) in 2025-26, while Boettiger has allowed two goals or fewer in two of his four starts this season, posting at least 28 saves in both those outings. Notably, Boettiger is the lone returning player from last year's event - then representing the U.S. National Under-18 Team - when he made 35 saves and posted a .921 save percentage in a 3-2 loss to Team CHL in Game 2 of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN and RDS, with Game 1 in Calgary on November 25 and Game 2 in Lethbridge on November 26. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET both nights. Tickets are available now at chl.ca/prospectschallenge.

Quick Facts on Team CHL

All 15 CHL players who received an "A" rating from NHL Central Scouting - identifying them as projected first-round candidates for the 2026 NHL Draft - have been named to Team CHL's roster.

This year's roster features 10 players from the OHL, eight from the WHL, and four from the QMJHL.

Five American-born players are included, highlighted by Nikita Klepov and Brooks Rogowski, who captured gold with Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Eight additional players represented Canada at that same event, earning bronze medals: Belchetz, Carels, Di Iorio, Edwards, Lin, Pantelas, Preston, and Rudolph.

Six members of Team CHL - Carels, Di Iorio, Lin, Roobroeck, Rudolph, and Villeneuve - helped Canada capture gold at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Two players on Team CHL hail from outside North America: Czech forward Adam Novotný and Russian forward Egor Shilov.

Six players on the team are competing in their first CHL season: Boettiger, Hurlbert, Klepov, Malhotra, Novotný, and Shilov.

In total, 19 CHL clubs are represented on the roster, including three teams featuring a pair of teammates - Spokane Chiefs (Preston & Harrington), Sarnia Sting (Di Iorio & Edwards), and Québec Remparts (Dagenais & Morrison).

TEAM CHL ROSTER - 2025 CHL USA PROSPECTS CHALLENGE

Name Team League Hometown NHL CS Grade

Forwards (13)

Ethan Belchetz Windsor Spitfires OHL Oakville, ON A

Maddox Dagenais Québec Remparts QMJHL Saint-Lazare, QC B

Alessandro Di Iorio Sarnia Sting OHL Vaughan, ON A

Beckham Edwards Sarnia Sting OHL Komoka, ON B

Chase Harrington Spokane Chiefs WHL Prince George, BC B

JP Hurlbert Kamloops Blazers WHL Allen, TX (USA) A

Nikita Klepov Saginaw Spirit OHL Deerfield Beach, FL (USA) A

Caleb Malhotra Brantford Bulldogs OHL Toronto, ON A

Adam Novotný Peterborough Petes OHL Kobylice, CZE A

Mathis Preston Spokane Chiefs WHL Penticton, BC A

Brooks Rogowski Oshawa Generals OHL Brighton, MI (USA) A

Ryan Roobroeck Niagara IceDogs OHL London, ON A

Egor Shilov Victoriaville Tigres QMJHL Tyumen, RUS A

Defencemen (7)

Carson Carels Prince George Cougars WHL Cypress River, MB A

Ryan Lin Vancouver Giants WHL Richmond, BC A

Charlie Morrison Québec Remparts QMJHL Miramichi, NB B

Giorgos Pantelas Brandon Wheat Kings WHL Victoria, BC B

Chase Reid Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds OHL Chesterfield, MI (USA) A

Daxon Rudolph Prince Albert Raiders WHL Lacombe, AB A

Xavier Villeneuve Blainville-Boisbriand Armada QMJHL Les Cèdres, QC A

Goaltenders (2)

Harrison Boettiger Kelowna Rockets WHL Wheat Rudge, CO (USA) B

Zachary Jovanovski Guelph Storm OHL Tecumseh, ON B

Coaching & Support Staff

General Manager - Yanick Lemay (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Head Coach - Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Assistant Coach - Jay McKee (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

Assistant Coach - Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Third Assistant Coach - Mike Johnston (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

Video Coach - Jayce Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Head Athletic Therapist (Both Games) - Mikki Lanuk (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Athletic Therapist (Calgary Game Only) - Adam Leckie (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

Equipment Manager (Calgary Game Only) - Robin McDonald (Calgary Hitmen / WHL)

Athletic Therapist (Lethbridge Game Only) - Marty Palechuk (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Equipment Manager (Lethbridge Game Only) - Rhett White (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)







