Introducing the Spokane Chiefs Game-Worn Jersey Auction of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Get your hands on a one-of-a-kind piece of Spokane Chiefs memorabilia with our brand new Game-Worn Jersey Auction Of The Week!

Each week we will have multiple jerseys available to bid on that are all game-worn CCM jerseys from the 2024-25 Western Conference Championship season.

Visit our Spokane Chiefs page on Win with DASH to place your bids now! Each auction will only be available for a limited time, so get your bids in early.

https://bit.ly/DASHChiefs







