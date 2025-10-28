Introducing the Spokane Chiefs Game-Worn Jersey Auction of the Week
Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Get your hands on a one-of-a-kind piece of Spokane Chiefs memorabilia with our brand new Game-Worn Jersey Auction Of The Week!
Each week we will have multiple jerseys available to bid on that are all game-worn CCM jerseys from the 2024-25 Western Conference Championship season.
Visit our Spokane Chiefs page on Win with DASH to place your bids now! Each auction will only be available for a limited time, so get your bids in early.
https://bit.ly/DASHChiefs
