Tigers Beat Vees 3-1

Published on October 28, 2025

The Tigers took on the WHL's newest team on Monday night in the South Okanagan Event Centre. Monday was the first time the two clubs faced off in WHL history, and will be their only matchup this season.

Medicine Hat was back to their old ways of outshooting their opponents in the first period 8-4. Relative to the rest of the game, the first period was slower paced but both teams managed to get some puck possession time. Medicine Hat's goaltending and defense have been every important in recent games and tonight was no different. The Vees managed to open the scoring with a goal from Brady Birnie on the power play at 13:26. That goal stood as the only goal in the first period, and Penticton carried their lead into the first intermission.

The second period was a lot more alive and fast paced for both teams. The Tigers controlled possession in the second period and were in Penticton's zone the majority of the period. Medicine Hat's offensive pressure paid off with a goal from Markus Ruck at 2:03. The Osoyoos, B.C. native picked up a rebound from Veeti Väisänen for his second goal of the year. Niilopekka Muhonen picked up the secondary assist on the goal. The tabbies finished the period with 12 shots on goal and went into the second intermission tied 1-1 with Penticton.

The Ruck brothers continued their great play with another goal early in the third period to give the Tigers the lead. Liam Ruck saw his brother Markus score early in the second period, and he figured he'd do the same in the third period, scoring his fourth of the year at 2:28. Of course the Rucks connected on the goal as they have many times before. Markus took a feed from Tyson Moss and gave a cross ice pass to Liam who fired home a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. The third period was filled with fast paced, high energy hockey and scrums after the whistle. It was a close game heading into the dying minutes, and with their net empty Penticton put on heavy offensive pressure. Jordan Switzer stole the show making a flurry of big saves in the final minutes of the game, allowing the Tigers to secure the 3-1 win. Ethan Neutens scored the empty net goal for the Tigers, with Misha Volotovskii and Dayton Reschny getting the helpers.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/5 - 20.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Markus Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer (26SH, 25SV) - Medicine Hat

Brady Birnie (1G) - Penticton

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Veeti Väisänen

The Tigers have wrapped up their B.C. road trip and have their first matchup back in Alberta on Saturday, November 1st against the Edmonton Oil Kings in Rogers Place.







