Broncos Acquire Damen Vanderberg and First-Round Pick from Everett

Published on October 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2009-born right-shot forward Damen Vanderberg and a 2026 first-round pick (conditional) in the WHL Prospects Draft from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 2005-born forward Rylan Gould.

Vanderberg, from Lethbridge, Alberta, played last season for the U18 AAA Lethbridge Hurricanes of the AEHL, recording 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 38 games. This season, Vanderberg is playing for the South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep team in the CSSHL, where he has tallied 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points in 8 games so far.

The Broncos welcome Damen and his family to the organization.







