Game Preview: Game 32 VS Broncos
Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Swift Current took the first matchup of the season 6-3 on September 26, 2025 in the InnovationPlex. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each in the matchup.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Sep 26 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
20-6-3-2 8-21-1-0
Central - 2nd East Div. - 6th
East - 2nd East Conf. - 11th
League - 3rd League - 23rd
Home - 10-1-1-1 Home - 6-7-1-0
Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 2-14-0-0
Last 10 - 9-0-0-1 Last 10 - 0-10-0-0
Streak - W8 Streak - L10
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 4th
East - 1st East Conf. - 8th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Swift Current
Power Play: 26.6% (8th) Power Play: 22.6% (15th)
Penalty Kill: 78.9% (9th) Penalty Kill: 71.3% (18th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 in overtime on Friday, December 12 in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) led the team with four points, including the game winning goal in overtime. Kadon McCann, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Markus Ruck, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey got the start in net on Friday night, stopping 15 of 20 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford (40) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.93)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (22) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.893)
Assists - Markus Ruck (30) Wins - Jordan Switzer (12)
PIMs - Cam Parr (43) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+35)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 40 (T-4th)
Jonas Woo - 39 (T-9th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 22 (T-1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 30 (4th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (T-6th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 17 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 6 (1st)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-6th)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-6th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +33 (2nd)
Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 40 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 39 (2nd)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 22 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 24 (T-2nd)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +35 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +33 (2nd)
Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 22 (10th)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 16 (T-7th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +17 (T-3rd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 12 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 8 Game Point Streak - 13 Points
Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 16 Points
Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - 16 Points
Kadon McCann 6 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Liam Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Bryce Pickford 4 Game Goal Streak - 9 Goals
Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutotus 4 Career Shutouts
Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played
Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)
VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)
VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)
