Game Preview: Game 32 VS Broncos

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Swift Current took the first matchup of the season 6-3 on September 26, 2025 in the InnovationPlex. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each in the matchup.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Swift Current 6 (Sep 26 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)

Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

20-6-3-2 8-21-1-0

Central - 2nd East Div. - 6th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 11th

League - 3rd League - 23rd

Home - 10-1-1-1 Home - 6-7-1-0

Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 2-14-0-0

Last 10 - 9-0-0-1 Last 10 - 0-10-0-0

Streak - W8 Streak - L10

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

47-17-3-1 35-30-1-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 4th

East - 1st East Conf. - 8th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 14-18-0-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Swift Current

Power Play: 26.6% (8th) Power Play: 22.6% (15th)

Penalty Kill: 78.9% (9th) Penalty Kill: 71.3% (18th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 in overtime on Friday, December 12 in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) led the team with four points, including the game winning goal in overtime. Kadon McCann, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Markus Ruck, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey got the start in net on Friday night, stopping 15 of 20 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (40) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.93)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (22) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.893)

Assists - Markus Ruck (30) Wins - Jordan Switzer (12)

PIMs - Cam Parr (43) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+35)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 40 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - 39 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 22 (T-1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 30 (4th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 17 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 6 (1st)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-6th)

Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +33 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 40 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 39 (2nd)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 22 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 24 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +35 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +33 (2nd)

Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 22 (10th)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 16 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +17 (T-3rd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 12 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 8 Game Point Streak - 13 Points

Jonas Woo 6 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Kadon McCann 6 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Liam Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Bryce Pickford 4 Game Goal Streak - 9 Goals

Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutotus 4 Career Shutouts

Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played

Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)

VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)







