Chiefs Looking for First Win against Everett this Season

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking for their first win against the Everett Silvertips this season as they travel to the western side of the state for their fourth match-up against the divisional foe.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Angel of the Winds Arena

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.