Chiefs Face Giants for First Time Since Round One of 2025 WHL Playoffs
Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs play their last road game of the first half of the season Sunday evening against the Vancouver Giants. It's the first time the clubs are meeting in the 2025-26 campaign, with the Chiefs going 4-0-0-0 against the Giants last season. The teams haven't met since the 2025 WHL Playoffs, which saw Spokane claim a 4-1 series victory over Vancouver in Round One.
TIME: 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Langley Events Centre
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m.) -
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
