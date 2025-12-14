High Octane Offenses Collide as Oil Kings Battle Wheat Kings

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings play their last home game before the Christmas Break today as they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

It's a battle of two offenses that are near the top of the WHL when it comes to goal scoring. For Edmonton, their 132 goals scored are third in the WHL, an average of 4.4 per-game. Meanwhile, the Wheat Kings have scored 133 goals, second-most in the WHL, an average of 4.8 per-game. However, the Oil Kings have allowed just 89 goals, ranking fifth-best in the WHL, while the Wheat Kings have allowed 114, eighth-most in the league.

Both clubs are also playing some good hockey as of late. Edmonton has gone four straight games without a regulation loss after their 4-3 overtime defeat to Prince Albert last Sunday, while the Wheat Kings have won five games in a row.

Edmonton is sitting outside of the top spot in the Central Division for the first time in a while as Medicine Hat's two games this weekend already have jumped them ahead, but the Oil Kings hold a better points percentage, and two games in hand with their 21-6-2-1 record. Brandon is making their way up the Eastern Conference standings as well, currently at 16-11-1-0, currently in sixth.

Today will mark the second of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Wheat Kings. Back on October 4, in Brandon, the Oil Kings defeated the Wheat Kings 5-0 behind 26 saves from Parker Snell. Five different Oil Kings scored in that game as well.

