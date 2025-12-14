Oil Kings Recall Hejda from NAX U18

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda from Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep.

Hejda, from Maple Grove, MN, U.S.A., has played 15 games with NAX U18 this season, tallying two goals and six assists for eight points.

Hejda was the fifth overall selection in the 2024 U.S. Prospects Draft. In this most recent pre-season, Hejda played all four games and was held pointless.

