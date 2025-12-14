Game Day Hub: December 14 vs Penticton

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home for their third game in as many nights as they host the annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss at the Glass Palace. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, December 28 - Breadhead Night: Presented by Dave's Killer Bread - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 31 - Tommy's Flockin' Eve: Presented by Toyota - BUY TICKETS

Friday, January 9 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Portland hit the ice for the second game of a three-game weekend stretch and showed early intent after traveling home from Spokane. Penticton opened the scoring just under 90 seconds into the contest off the stick of Matteo Danis, then struck twice more to build a three-goal cushion. Alex Weiermair worked the puck in the offensive zone and found Will McLaughlin winding up from the blue line to get Portland on the board heading into the second period.

Penticton responded by scoring five unanswered goals, three of which belonged to Danis, who finished the night with four goals and two assists. The Hawks ran out of gas down the stretch and fell to the Vees by a final score of 8-1.

Penticton Preview

The Winterhawks and Vees meet for the third time this season and the second of the weekend, after Portland dropped a 8-1 decision in the Vees first-ever visit to the Glass Palace last night.

Penticton enters tonight with a 15-8-4-3 record, and sit third in the Western Conference with 37 points, three ahead of the Winterhawks, who are fourth with 34. With back-to-back games on tap, the weekend carries significant implications in the standings.

Penticton also brings a strong goaltending rotation, led by Andrew Reyelts, who has posted 13 wins along with a league-third 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Ethan McCallum rounds out the tandem with a 3.17 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss

The annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Glass Palace as fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and plush toys to toss onto the ice following the Winterhawks' first goal. All donated toys will be collected and distributed to local children and families in need, continuing a beloved tradition that spreads holiday cheer throughout the Portland community.

Trading Card Giveaway: Presented by The Barbers

The first lucky fans into the VMC on Sunday can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the fourth of six giveaways this season, so be there early to secure your cards.

The Barbers

Back by popular demand, The Barbers return to the Glass Palace for in-game haircuts, adding a fresh cut to your game-night experience! Fans can stop by The Barber's chair in the Hawks attack zone corner to sign up, but be sure to get there early as spots fill up fast and availability is limited. Don't miss your chance to leave the rink looking sharper than ever!

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.