Americans End Slide With 4-1 Win Over Wenatchee

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (14-13-2-0) snapped their four-game slide with a convincing 4-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild (11-16-1-1) at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

The game couldn't have started much better for the Americans as they took a 1-0 lead just 16 seconds after puck drop. A strong forecheck by Tri-City saw them force a turnover in front of the Wenatchee net and Savin Virk lifted the puck over the glove of Tobias Tvrznik for his 11th of the season.

Wenatchee responded quickly however, tying the game just 1:22 after as Aiden Grossklaus saw a blocked clearing attempt bounce to him in the left circle. He turned and fired the puck on goal, beating Xavier Wendt over the blocker to tie the game at one.

After enduring a strong push by the Wild following that goal, Tri-City regained the lead. Jaxen Adam broke up an odd-man rush for the Wild before the Americans took off the other way with speed.

Gavin Garland dropped the puck to Virk and went straight toward the front of the net. Virk returned the puck to Garland and he was able to tap it past the outstretched paddle of Tvrznik for his ninth of the season, restoring the Americans lead 9:50 into the game.

Tri-City lead 2-1 after 20 minutes with the shots 13-8 Wenatchee.

The Wild took back-to-back penalties early in the second, giving the Americans a great chance to extended the lead. Despite a double-minor for high sticking and a delay of game penalty, the Americans couldn't capitalize as the game remained 2-1.

Ismail Abougouche got the Toyota Center crowd on their feet when he dropped the gloves with Alexandre Andre 10:32 into the second, and a minute later Tri-City scored again.

Carter Savage fired the puck on goal with some traffic in front, and Tvrznik didn't pick up until just before it hit him. The rebound sat in the blue paint for Connor Dale to slide home, pushing Tri-City's lead to 3-1.

Tri-City took a pair of penalties late in the period but carried their two-goal cushion into the intermission with the shots tied at 19.

The physical play ramped up over the final 20 minutes as the fans saw two fights during the third period of Saturday's game. Cash Koch and Jaxen Adam got the crowd on their feet with their scraps.

Tri-City's power play also broke through in the third as Dylan LeBret chopped in a loose puck in front of the Wenatchee net on a power play to round out the scoring at 4-1.

The Americans now prepare to finish off their three-in-three weekend by hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds (11-14-2-0) Sunday at 4:05. The first 3,000 fans at the Toyota Center will receive a free Cruz Pavao bobblehead.

Announced attendance was 3,665.







