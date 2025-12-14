Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - December 14, 2025

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Sunday, December 14, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

Cruz Pavao Bobblehead Giveaway - The first 3,000 fans will receive a free bobblehead

Southridge Dental Family Night - $5 Youth Tickets (Toyota Center box office only)

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild last night. Savin Virk, Gavin Garland, Connor Dale and Dylan LeBret (PPG) all scored while Xavier Wendt turned aside 22 shots in goal. Tonight is the last home game before the Christmas break.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds in the 2025-26 season. Tri-City opened the season against the Thunderbirds on September 20, a 6-3 loss on the road. That night Seattle jumped out to a 4-1 lead 9:10 into the game, before Tri-City battled back to make it 4-3. The rest of the season series has a pair of home-and-homes, February 13 and 14 and March 6 and 7. Last year the Americans went 2-4 against the Thunderbirds, winning once on the road and at home.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Record: 14-13-2-0 Record: 11-14-2-0

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 11th

Goals for: 82 Goals for: 99

Goals Against: 94 Goals Against: 110

Power Play: 18.1% (17/94) Power Play: 19.2% (20/104)

Penalty Kill: 73.1% (68/93) Penalty Kill: 73.5% (89/121)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Connor Dale (11-16-27) Antonio Martorana (16-18-34)

Savin Virk (11-16-27) Brock England (12-14-26)

Gavin Garland (9-13-22) Matej Pekar (11-14-25)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Girls Club (TCAHA)

Section D: Gutter Girl

Section J: Cruz Pavao Bobblehead Giveaway

Section R: Plinko Game

Section X: Washington Health Plan Finder

Gesa Autograph Booth: Cruz Pavao

Jersey Auction: Cruz Pavao #34 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

TV: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.