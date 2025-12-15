Oil Kings Outshoot Wheat Kings, Fall in Final Home Game Before Break

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-2 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday afternoon, even while outshooting them by nearly double.

Edmonton outshot the Wheat Kings 15-6 in the first period, but were unable to get one to go as it was Brandon who opened the scoring. Joby Baumuller scored off a turnover to make it 1-0 Wheat Kings with about four minutes to go in the first.

In the second, scoring happened quickly before drying up again. Carter Klippenstein would score 12 seconds into the contest for the Wheat Kings to make it 2-0 before Kanjyu Gojsic responded for the Oil Kings just 17 seconds later as the game sat at 2-1 just 30 seconds into the second period.

In the third, just about six minutes in, Miroslav Holinka capitalized on a great individual effort to tie the game 2-2. However, that last just about three minutes as Brandon scored shorthanded from Baumuller's second goal of the game. Max Lavoie added another at the 12:11 mark of the period.

Edmonton continued to press, and had some solid chances, but couldn't beat Filip Ruzicka who stopped 32 of 34 shots for the Wheat Kings as Edmonton outshot Brandon 34-19.

Both teams were 0-for-4 on the powerplay.

Edmonton is now second in the Central Division, two points behind Medicine Hat for top spot. The Oil Kings visit Lethbridge on Tuesday.







