Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Play Portland at Home on Tuesday

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver, BC - Spokane continued their second consecutive three-in-three weekend on Sunday night in Vancouver to take on the Giants. Both teams entered the game on the back of a loss, with the Chiefs falling in Everett and the Giants losing to Victoria on Saturday. With Carter Esler making 55 saves on Saturday night, the Chiefs brought in AP goaltender Alexander Watren between the pipes for his WHL debut on Sunday.

The Giants jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, scoring on two of their first three shot attempts in the game. Gerrior scored his third of the season with Halaburda picking up his 18th of the campaign.

Spokane roared back to tie it up before the intermission break, getting a goal from Sam Oremba at 13:57. Hughes found the 20-year-old with a slick pass across the crease for the back post score.

At the end of the period, Rhett Sather found the net as a long shot hit multiple deflections on the way through.

After a busy first, the second period did not let up. Vancouver took the lead through Tomik before the Chiefs tied the game again at 7:37.

A stunning spinning pass from Mathis Preston found Bryson Roberts in space as the young defenseman scored his first career WHL goal.

Vancouver scored again on the power play with Ryan Lin netting his first of the night.

Owen Martin tied the game with a power play goal of his own on a tip-in out front. Preston and Sather grabbed the assist on the Winnipeg Jets' prospect's 9th goal of the season.

Tyus Sparks scored for the hosts to make it 5-4 entering the third period.

The Chiefs' offense was stymied in the third with Vancouver scoring three goals to finish the night with an 8-4 scoreline.

Watren finished the game with 22 saves in his WHL debut, Bryson Roberts scores his first career WHL goal in the defeat. The Chiefs return to Spokane on Tuesday for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway with puck drop at 7:05 PM.







