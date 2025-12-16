Chiefs Wrap up First Half with Home Game against 'Hawks Tuesday

Published on December 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to snap a two-game skid as they host the Portland Winterhawks in the last contest of the first half of the regular season. The teams last faced each other on Friday, when the Chiefs skated to a dominant 8-3 win at home that featured overage forward Sam Oremba's first WHL career hat trick.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by 93.7 The Mountain

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







