Chiefs Wrap up First Half with Home Game against 'Hawks Tuesday
Published on December 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to snap a two-game skid as they host the Portland Winterhawks in the last contest of the first half of the regular season. The teams last faced each other on Friday, when the Chiefs skated to a dominant 8-3 win at home that featured overage forward Sam Oremba's first WHL career hat trick.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by 93.7 The Mountain
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 13 - WHL
- Oil Kings Recall Williams and Marsh from AJHL Clubs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Wrap up First Half with Home Game against 'Hawks Tuesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Play Last Game Before Christmas Break in Lehtbridge - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Suiting up for One Final Battle Before Christmas - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: December 16 at Spokane - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Continue East Division Swing in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Wrap up First Half with Home Game against 'Hawks Tuesday
- Spokane Chiefs Set Team Store and Ticket Office Holiday Hours
- Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Play Portland at Home on Tuesday
- Esler Makes Career-High 55 Saves, Chiefs Come up Short in Everett
- Chiefs Face Giants for First Time Since Round One of 2025 WHL Playoffs