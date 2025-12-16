Game Day Hub: December 16 at Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road Tuesday for their final trip before the holiday break, visiting the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Numerica Veterans Arena - Spokane, WA.

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

The Glass Palace was packed for the annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss, and Portland fed off the energy early. Alex Weiermair won an offensive-zone draw back to Jordan Duguay, who wired a shot home 6:47 into the contest to send the teddy bears flying.

The Hawks kept pressing in the second, striking twice on the power play. Weiermair set up Nathan Free for his 18th of the season before Duguay found Ryan Miller at the back door to make it 3-0. Portland capped the night after a strong backcheck by Kyle McDonough led to Carter Sotheran and then Reed Brown, who roofed his chance. Cruz Chase stopped all 37 shots for his first WHL shutout as the Winterhawks rolled to a 4-0 Teddy Bear Toss victory.

Chiefs Chat

The Winterhawks and Chiefs meet for the third time this season after Portland visited Numerica Veterans Arena on December 12, when Spokane's offense erupted for eight goals in a win that helped them climb the conference standings.

The Chiefs enter tonight on a two-game skid, coming off an 8-4 loss in Vancouver on Sunday. Spokane sits tied for seventh place in the Western Conference with the Tri-City Americans, with both teams holding 32 points.

Spokane is led by forward Logan Wormald, who paces the club with 35 points (14G, 21A) on the season and has added two assists since joining the Chiefs on December 7. Mathis Preston, Rhett Sather, and Chase Harrington each have 25 points.

Cruz Chase Clean Sheet

Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase turned aside all 37 shots to earn his first WHL shutout in a 4-0 win over the Penticton Vees last night. According to team historian Andy Kemper, it marked just the fourth shutout in team history during a Teddy Bear Toss game. Chase also picked up his third win of the season since joining Portland in late September from the Medicine Hat Tigers.

