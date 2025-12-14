Royals Score 3 in Third to Spoil Giants' Teddy Bear Toss

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants battle the Victoria Royals

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants battle the Victoria Royals(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - Roan Woodward scored three times in the third period for the Victoria Royals to lift his club to a 3-1 road win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre.

The Giants drop to 13-17-1-1 with the loss, while the Royals improve to 12-10-4-3.

In a game that was scoreless through 40 minutes, Cameron Schmidt scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal for Vancouver 15 seconds after Woodward made it 1-0, but the Royals 20-year-old forward found the back of the net twice more in the following four minutes to complete the hat-trick and make the final score 3-1.

The Royals were the better team in the opening 20 minutes, but Vancouver goaltender Kelton Pyne stopped all 10 shots he faced to keep things scoreless after one period.

The Giants pushed back in the second, outshooting Victoria 8-4 thanks to a couple of power plays, but they couldn't find the back of the net either, keeping things deadlocked 0-0 entering the third period.

Woodward opened the scoring for Victoria on the power play at the 5:12 mark of the third period after a good cross-ice pass from Hayden Moore.

Schmidt tied the contest 1-1 just 15 seconds later when he used his speed to race down the left wing and get the puck to his forehand, where he tucked it five hole on goaltender Jake Pilon.

However, Woodward got the lead back for the Royals just 36 seconds later on a 2-on-1 rush.

Only 3:09 after his 2-1 goal, Woodward chipped in a loose puck from just outside the crease to extend the Royals lead to 3-1.

The Giants tried to get back into the game after that, but they took multiple penalties, preventing a comeback from materializing. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/8/9 = 22 | VIC - 10/4/11 = 25

PP: VAN- 0/3 | VIC - 1/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 20 | VIC - 27 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Roan Woodward - 3G, 5 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - Teddy Bear Toss Goal Scorer, 4 SOG

3rd: VIC - Hayden Moore - 1A, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (22 saves / 25 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Jake Pilon (21 saves / 22 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"It was kind of a game of inches out there. I don't think either team really gave up too much and then it comes down to special teams and a bounce. I just think overall Victoria limited us - and I thought we did a good job on the defensive side from a compete and picking up guys [standpoint] - but they limited us. They didn't give us very many odd-man rushes or open looks. I thought they played very well structurally, especially in their zone and through the neutral zone. Similar to playoffs [where] you've got to find different ways to score." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH PARKER BURGESS

UPCOMING

The Giants host their Toy Drive game on Sunday (tomorrow) at LEC at 4 p.m.!

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, December 14 Spokane Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Thursday, December 18 Victoria Save on Foods Memorial Centre 7:05 PM

Friday, December 19 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is their annual Toy Drive on Sunday, December 14 at 4 PM against Spokane! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.